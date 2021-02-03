The Punxsutawney Area School District reported two new cases of COVID-19 at the high school Wednesday and one new case at the elementary school.
All three students are under quarantine, according to the school’s website.
The two high school cases occurred Jan. 27 and Friday, and 27 other students also are under quarantine because of close contact in those cases.
A third case that was previously reported as taking place at a basketball game and bus ride to Warren has revealed further contact with that student in school on Jan. 25. Fourteen other students are under quarantine.
The elementary student case occurred Friday. Ten other students were exposed due to close contact and also are under quarantine.
No teachers or staff were exposed in any of the cases, the school said.
