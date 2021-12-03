Three more people have died of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday, bringing the local death toll to 153.
It was the fourth consecutive day for new deaths, with the three previous having added two each. There have been 53 deaths since the beginning of September.
Friday’s reports also brought 49 new cases to Jefferson County, bringing its cumulative total to 6,244.
The news came as the first known case of the recently discovered omicron variant of COVID-19 was confirmed in the state of Pennsylvania. In a release Friday, the Philadelphia Department of Health reported that a resident had tested positive for the variant. The release said the department is working to get more information on the case.