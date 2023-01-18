PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area School High School received a threat that was discovered in a restroom on Wednesday afternoon.
Punxsutawney Borough Police Chief Matt Conrad said that the threat was found written on the wall in the one of the PAHS boys’ restrooms and was reported by a student.
Conrad said that Punxsutawney Borough Police school resource officer Jeff Winfield investigated the threat and learned the identity of the perpetrator quickly.
He said they were able to deduce who the perpetrator was because of security cameras that mounted throughout the building.
Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, Punxsutawney Area School District superintendent, thanked the police and administration in solving the threat quickly.
No comment was made as to the specific nature of the threat.
Administrators said in a post on the school district website that while there is no threat to either building at this time, there will be an increased police presence on campus for the remainder of the week.