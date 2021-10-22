U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson has tested positive for a breakthrough COVID-19 case, the congressman’s office announced in a news release Friday.
The brief release said Thompson began experiencing cold-like symptoms Friday afternoon and subsequently was tested for the virus. He is vaccinated. As a precaution, he is being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and is “in good spirits,” the release said.
The news came as the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday confirmed two more Jefferson County residents had died of the virus, bringing the local death toll to 115. It has been three days since the 113th death was confirmed on Tuesday.