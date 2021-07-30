PUNXSUTAWNEY — Hello, August. This, of course, means that autumn is not far behind. I love fall, especially in Pennsylvania.
There is just something about the warm days and cool nights. Yay, for the cool nights. I can’t sleep when it’s warm and muggy. Perhaps that is why I am always so grouchy in the summer. I can’t get comfortable, either during the day or the night.
Willis Carrier is one of my heroes. Don’t know who he is? Hmmm, well, do some research and the first patron to come in Monday, Aug. 2 and tell the person at the desk who Willis Carrier is, will win a small prize!
One way to relieve grouchiness and tension is by coloring. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the three benefits to coloring are: 1. Attention flows away from ourselves, like meditating. 2. It relaxes the brain. 3. Low stakes make it pleasurable.
The Library will once again have Adult Coloring Club meetings every at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning beginning Aug. 2. You can bring your own coloring supplies or borrow ours. Check in at the reference desk before coming into the meeting room.
As before, this is an adult program and is for our visitors 18 and over only. If you have children that wish to color, they may do so any day or time in our Children’s Area.