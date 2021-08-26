CHEST TWP. — A teenage driver was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Clearfield County on Tuesday, state police in Punxsutawney reported.
At approximately 7:41 a.m. Aug. 24, a 17-year-old from Cherry Tree was traveling east on Five Points Road in a 1989 Chevrolet Caprice when the vehicle went off the south side of the roadway. It went about 200 feet down an embankment before striking a tree and overturning.
The driver sustained suspected serious injuries. The Hastings Area Ambulance Association transported him to UPMC Altoona for treatment. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was removed from the scene by Smitty’s Towing.