BROOKVILLE — Seneca Resources has partnered with the Brookville American Legion Post 102 to spruce up the grave of a very special veteran on the 50th anniversary of his death: Teddy the Horse.
Randy Bartley said Teddy was a member of the First Pennsylvania Cavalry National Guard Troop C out of Clearfield. He said it was an artillery unit, essentially meaning Teddy was a draft horse. He said until 1941 and even afterward in places, the army moved by animal power. He said they gathered to also pay tribute to all of the animals that served in the military. He said Teddy’s grave serves as a symbol for all of the animals that served.