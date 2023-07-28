Teddy the Horse

Seneca Serves, the employee-run volunteer organization for Seneca Resources, teamed up with the Brookville American Legion Post 102 to honor Teddy, a military horse, on the 50th anniversary of his death: (front) Jennifer Chilcote, Barb Reinard, Randy Lockwood, Deb Morris, Brandi Yeaney, (back) Boyd Kerr, Wade Kear, Sean Lindsay, Chris Snell, Heath Bromley and Bruce Hartzfeld. 

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — Seneca Resources has partnered with the Brookville American Legion Post 102 to spruce up the grave of a very special veteran on the 50th anniversary of his death: Teddy the Horse.

Randy Bartley said Teddy was a member of the First Pennsylvania Cavalry National Guard Troop C out of Clearfield. He said it was an artillery unit, essentially meaning Teddy was a draft horse. He said until 1941 and even afterward in places, the army moved by animal power. He said they gathered to also pay tribute to all of the animals that served in the military. He said Teddy’s grave serves as a symbol for all of the animals that served.

