PUNXSUTAWNEY — A favorite family event of the annual Festival in the Park will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year: the Teddy Bear Picnic.
This year’s festival will run July 2-9, and the Teddy Bear Picnic will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5. Registration will begin at that time, with the parade of teddy bears to follow at 11:15 a.m.
The event is organized by the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club.
“The minute we hear the word teddy bear, it summons a warm, fuzzy feeling in our minds and hearts,” the club said in a news release. “The teddy bear has worn many hats since its origin, from being a cuddly playmate to a collector’s item.”
There are four categories of teddy bears for this year’s event:
1. Happy Birthday Bear
2. My Bear & I Dressed Alike (the child and teddy bear should be dressed the same)
3. Largest Bear
4. International Bear (dress your bear to represent another country)
The first 70 entries will receive a teddy bear memento. There is a limit of one gift per entry. There is no age limit to participate.
This year’s picnic will also feature appearances by the CNB bear and Smokey Bear, a free raffle for a child-size bear rug and a photo opportunity with a hole-in-the-face picnic scene board.
In the event of rain, the event will be moved to the first floor of the Eagles Club on East Mahoning Street, directly across from the festival grounds in Barclay Square.