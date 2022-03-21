DUBOIS — It was a thrilling night of boxing on Saturday at the Golden Gloves event hosted by the WPAL Fitness Center at the DuBois Country Club.
Twenty-eight fighters squared up in 14 different bouts during the evening, and Team 814 ended up going five for six in their fights, including hometown girl Aviana Gillaugh taking the Western PA Golden Gloves Championship.
WPAL Fitness Center Owner Aaron Beatty said he couldn’t be more proud of his team.
“It feels great. We had a great night of fights. We are very proud of our young men and women who have competed. I can’t imagine what it is to put it on the line and get in there, one on one. It was just exciting all around. We are very proud of everyone who has trained so hard and got in there,” Beatty said.