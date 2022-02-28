PUNXSUTAWNEY — Statewide trout season is set to open in just over a month on Saturday, April 7 at 8 a.m., and if you need help getting read, a brand new bait and tackle shop in that officially opened Monday in Punxsutawney.
TB’s Tackle Box is located at 103 N. Gilpin St. on the third floor of the old hospital building owned by Grace’s Place.
Tyler Black, the owner of the shop, said one of the advantages to shopping with TB’s Tackle Box is that they carry live bait: large golden shiners and large blackhead shiners, nightcrawlers, meal worms, red worms, wax worms and butter worms.