BROOKVILLE — Another year has come and gone, which means another local young lady has been crowned the Laurel Queen for 2023. Out of the five young women competing for title, Taylor Rafferty from Brookville was crowned queen for the year 2023 on Saturday night, winning a $1,500 scholarship. She was also named Miss Congeniality by the contestants, winning a $500 scholarship. Ava Orcutt of Corsica was named first runner-up, winning a $1,000 scholarship, and Jordan Merritts of Punxsutawney was named second runner-up, winning a $750 scholarship.
The pageant, whose theme this year was “Grand Ol’ Laurel,” was kicked off by coordinator Sandy Young, who dressed up as famous Grand Ol Opry comedienne Minnie Pearl. “Pearl” emceed the event, telling jokes and enlightening the audience about the upcoming Laurel Fest events before turning it over to “Dolly Parton” (also played by Young) to announce the court. The upcoming number of the pageant was “Mountain Music” by Alabama, and the contestants performed a dance number to the song lead by 2022 Laurel Queen Abigail Keth.