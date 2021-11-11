The Jefferson County Shelter Task Force is sponsoring a coin collection event for local restaurants in Jefferson County in honor of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, which starts on Sunday, Nov. 14, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 21.
Cheryl Craft, task force coordinator and homeless coordinator at Community Action in Punxsutawney, said the event is called “Change for Hunger” and that they wanted to target Punxsutawney, Brookville, Brockway and Sykesville, asking restaurant owners to place a can in their establishments for the week. At the end of the week, the cans will be collected and the money will be donated to food banks located in the towns where the money is collected.
“What we are trying to do is the cans that we put in Reynoldsville, for instance, that money will be donated to the food bank located in Reynoldsville. Same thing will happen in Punxsy, Brookville and the other towns. The money will help the food banks purchase the needed food for families that go to the food banks every month,” Craft said.