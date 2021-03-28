Frog photo

On Thursday morning, the temperatures were already well into the upper 50s when Spirit sports editor Zak Lantz decided to go for a drive out to the DuBois Reservoir, located on Home Camp Road a few miles outside of DuBois. From a distance, he could hear quite a commotion, so he walked toward it not knowing what it was. When it went silent and he saw a few sets of eyes popping out of the water, he realized it had been a vocal group of frogs. This little guy stuck around to enjoy the warm sun and pose for a few photos.

