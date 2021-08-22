SYKESVILLE — Sykesville borough contractors have finished paving, tarring and chipping, council president pro-team Nate Alvetro reported at last week’s meeting.
According to the meeting minutes, work on the roads selected for this year’s projects wrapped up over the previous month.
Alvetro reported only one hangup, a resident who called to complain that pavers had backed into his yard and torn it up. Foreman Brian Williams said he would reach out to the contractor — Hager Paving — and see if it would repair the damage or reimburse the borough for doing so.
Council received Hager Paving’s invoice of $65,872.92, submitted alongside the notice of completion. The original project estimate was $63,818. Members voted to table the invoice until Williams was able to resolve a question of whether the road was rolled.