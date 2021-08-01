SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Ag & Youth Fair is back, and it’s bringing a bit of a punch with it.
On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the fair, in partnership with WPLA Gym in DuBois, will host Fights at the Fair, a boxing event drawing fighters from across Pennsylvania and Maryland. The event will feature 15 fights, and the first bell rings at 6 p.m.
For those interested in wine, the Sykesville fair will feature a Wine Festival from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. The 21 and over event will feature the musical talents of the Rum Dums and will have wine for sale by the glass and by the bottle.