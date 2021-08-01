Sykesville Fair

The Sykesville Ag & Youth Fair will return this month after being canceled last year because of COVID-19. The rides, seen here during a previous year’s fair, will be a major attraction once again.

 Spirit photo

SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Ag & Youth Fair is back, and it’s bringing a bit of a punch with it.  

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the fair, in partnership with WPLA Gym in DuBois, will host Fights at the Fair, a boxing event drawing fighters from across Pennsylvania and Maryland. The event will feature 15 fights, and the first bell rings at 6 p.m.

For those interested in wine, the Sykesville fair will feature a Wine Festival from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. The 21 and over event will feature the musical talents of the Rum Dums and will have wine for sale by the glass and by the bottle.

Tags

Recommended for you