SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council discussed possible ideas to submit to U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, who is taking request for community funding requests for 2023.
At Monday’s meeting, council president Michelle Yamrick read an email sent from Thompson’s office stating that his office is now accepting programmatic language and community project funding requests for fiscal year 2023.
The email said CPFs are issued on a limited basis for fiscal year 2023 appropriation bills and therefore the most outstanding needs of communities will be considered. The email noted that there are no guarantees that a project will be funded. Any funds gained for said project will need to be used during fiscal year 2023. Any requests for funding beyond 2023 will not be considered.