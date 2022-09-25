SYKESVILLE — A rainy day didn’t stop veterans, first responders, and people grateful to them from coming out to Sykesville Eagles Aerie 4454 for the dedication of their new flagpole and flag, which flew over the Capitol building in Harrisburg. Both the flagpole and the flag were dedicated to veterans and first responders. Event organizer Don Zimmerman gave a brief history of the Eagles in Sykesville and thanked all those that attended and helped with the event.
“We were chartered on March 30 of 2003, with 168 members. Now we have around 750 members from Sykesville and the local area. I just want to thank everyone for coming out, the veterans, Sykesville Fire Department, Sykesville Ambulance Service, Pennsylvania State Police, Sykesville American Legion Post 345, Sen. (Cris) Dush for coming, and Father Meholick from St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in DuBois for doing the blessing of the flag and flagpole. The flag is a beautiful four by six foot flag that Sen. Dush procured, which actually flew over the Capitol building in Harrisburg on June 1,” Zimmerman said.