kesville Borough Council discussed its annual spring cleanup at its meeting this week.
The large dumpster has become cumbersome to operate, with some landlords dumping materials that are not permitted.
Michelle Yamrick, council president, said spring cleanup has become a mess, and the contractor won’t come pick up the dumpster because of the presence of materials that are not permitted to be thrown in there.
She said there are two dumpsters emptied twice a year with a cost of $2,000 altogether.
Yamrick said they almost need to have someone sit down there to make sure no one throws in prohibited items. No construction material is permitted.
Yamrick said council will talk about it again by the August meeting.