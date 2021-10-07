SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council continued to discuss the speeding issues plaguing the town at Monday’s borough council meeting.
Rachel Ward, of Sykesville, came to the meeting during the public comments section and asked if there was any follow-up on the issue, which she brought up at the previous meeting.
Officer Earl Campbell said he is patrolling the town and is aware of the grey car that is causing a significant portion of the issues. Ward said she is concerned that the owner of the car will seriously injure or kill someone with their reckless driving. Vice president Elaine Fike said the owner seems to know where Campbell is sitting, as they do not speed until they are past him.