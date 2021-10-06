SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council voted to advertise a quarter of a percent increase to the earned income tax during Monday night’s borough council meeting.
Council member Don Zimmerman brought up the issue, stating that the council had first discussed the increase approximately five months ago. He said they would not have sufficient funds to complete any borough projects without a tax increase.
“We’ll never have any money to do anything as far as infrastructure work, taking care of dilapidated buildings, putting in sidewalks, or even coming up with money for a co-pay for these grants which we get. That money is not free,” Zimmerman said.