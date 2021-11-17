SYKESVILLE — Kermit Tuning of Tuning Accounting gave an update on the 2022 Sykesville borough budget to council at Monday’s meeting.
Tuning said he worked with the finance committee on the budget and they had gotten down to issues regarding payroll, garbage disposal and health insurance.
He said a decision to give borough employees a 50 cent per hour raise was worked into the budget. He said new health insurance rates were factored in to the budget based on single or family coverage, as well as the rates for hospitalization.