SYKEVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council voted at this week’s meeting to draft a letter to residents explaining the terms of the new three year garbage contract with ARC Disposal.
As a result of an executive session at the Jan. 3 meeting, the council voted to re-advertise the refuse collection. The bids were opened at the Jan. 16 meeting, and the winning bid was ARC Disposal with the following terms: the contract is a three-year contract starting on Feb. 1 and running through Jan. 31, 2024, at $17.50 per month per unit, Feb. 1, 2024 through Jan. 31, 2025, at $18 per month per unit, and from Feb. 1, 2025, through Jan. 31, 2026, at $18.50 per month per unit. The contract said curbside recycling is not applicable.
Council member Ron Morris asked when the garbage contract officially took effect. Council president said it started on Feb. 1. Morris asked if the borough has the same pickup date and if ARC Disposal is supplying garbage cans. Yamrick said the pickup date is the same, and they were told the garbage cans are on order and ARC Disposal had not heard when they were coming in.
Morris asked if, despite it being the lowest bid, the contract constitutes an increase. Yamrick said the residents had been paying $14.50 and will be paying $17.50, which will increase 50 cents per year for the life of the contract, reaching $18.50.
Morris asked if the borough should draft a letter to residents about the incoming garbage cans and the increase in rates.
Yamrick stated she thought this was a good idea and would be a good way to introduce residents to the new company.