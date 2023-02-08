Sykesville Borough Council

Sykesville Borough Municipal Building. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

SYKEVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council voted at this week’s meeting to draft a letter to residents explaining the terms of the new three year garbage contract with ARC Disposal.

As a result of an executive session at the Jan. 3 meeting, the council voted to re-advertise the refuse collection. The bids were opened at the Jan. 16 meeting, and the winning bid was ARC Disposal with the following terms: the contract is a three-year contract starting on Feb. 1 and running through Jan. 31, 2024, at $17.50 per month per unit, Feb. 1, 2024 through Jan. 31, 2025, at $18 per month per unit, and from Feb. 1, 2025, through Jan. 31, 2026, at $18.50 per month per unit. The contract said curbside recycling is not applicable.

