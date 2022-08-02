SYKESVILLE — Sykesville Borough Council continued to discuss the bank building during August’s meeting.
Tom Kundrich of the Sykesville Community Betterment Association gave the council the quarterly update on the efforts to secure funding for the renovations of the bank building. He said they have they have been communicating with the CEO of Symmco to discuss the funding efforts.
They also met with Ben White, Jefferson County’s director of community development. White suggested several funding options t and said he would try to get the group on the agenda of the county commissioners meeting.
Kundrich said they met with state Sen. Cris Dush’s office, which was very helpful to them. He said Dush’s office will put them in touch with the state senate. They met with Tracy Clark, the office manager for state Rep. Brian Smith, who gave them several funding avenues to consider, as well as having a person who could help them with a grant request contact them. Kundrich said they would also try to meet with Smith himself this week.