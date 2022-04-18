SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council had a frank discussion on the demolition of the former Northwest Savings Bank building, after an incident caused a significant amount of water damage.
Council president Michelle Yamrick said a Northwest Savings Bank employee went in to check their ATM and found the building full of water. She said someone who had a key in their possession went into the building, turned the water on at the meter and left it on. She said the pipes had burst and spewed water everywhere.
She said the council needed to have a discussion on what to do with the building, which the borough owns, as it has become more of a liability to the borough than an asset.