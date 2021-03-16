SYKESVILLE — A Jefferson County company is doubling its community merit scholarship program for 2021.
Symmco, Inc, a powder metal manufacturer in Sykesville, will be awarding up to a total of $44,000 to qualified students living in Jefferson and Clearfield counties.
Scholarships will be awarded to four recipients who will be eligible for up to $2,750 each a year for up to four years of further education, the company said in a news release.
Eiligible applicants must be either a graduating high school senior or a high school graduate enrolled in or with application pending at an accredited college, vocational or trade school, or specialized training institute.