SYKESVILLE — Sykesville Borough Council received a notice of termination from the Jefferson County Conservation District at last Monday’s meeting, which was held at the Borough office.
Michelle Yamrick, council president, said the notice was to close the permit for the sanitary sewer collection system and wastewater treatment facility from 1998. It was reviewed and approved by engineer Travis Long.
A motion was made by Don Zimmerman, council member, and seconded by Elaine Fike, vice president, to sign off on the notice of termination. The motion carried.