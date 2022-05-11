PUNXSUTAWNEY — Police are seeking the suspect in an attempted robbery at Uni-Mart, which drew a bevy of local and state police vehicles to 512 E. Mahoning St. Wednesday afternoon.
According to a statement from Punxsy borough police chief Matt Conrad, a white man, approximately 6 to 6’2, entered the store, went to the counter, told the cashier he had a gun and demanded money. The manager was on hand and challenged him. The suspect reportedly reached across the counter and grabbed the cash register, at which point the manager seized his hand. The suspect then ran out of the store. The manager followed him down Elk Street, but lost sight of him when he ran between houses.