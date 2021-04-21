BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board received an update on the state of the Brookville Area High School football stadium at Monday’s school board meeting, which was held at the Hickory Grove Elementary School gymnasium.
Dr. Erich May, Brookville superintendent, began his report with a discussion about the stadium, focusing on the field surface and the track.
May said that Bob Fiscus, director of buildings and gro- unds; Dave Osborne, athletic director; and he met with Justin Cayman of PA State Sod, Clearfield, and they were talking about the kind of improvements that are needed for the football field this spring without pushing back use of the field.