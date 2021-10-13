BROOKVILLE — Superintendent Dr. Erich May presented the Brookville Area School Board with a “By the Numbers” dashboard at Monday’s work session.
He said this is the third year in which he presented said data. He noted that overall attendance is down this year, with 1,382 students enrolled in 2021, 1,400 in 2020 and 1,466 in 2019. He said that Jeff Tech has seen an increase in enrollment, with the district sending 83 students there in 2021, 65.5 in 2020 and 57 in 2019.
“Jeff Tech is doing a good job of recruiting and retaining our students,” May said.