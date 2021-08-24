PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was a beautiful day for students in the Punxsutawney Area School District as they returned to school on Tuesday, and there were few if any hiccups to report.
Dr. Curt Vasas, assistant to the superintendent, said it was great to have kids and the staff back in the building.
“The beginning of the school year is always exciting; there’s always apprehensions, and you want to make sure that all the kids get here safely, and I think we did a good job with that today,” Vasas said, adding that the district continuously tries to get better and make sure it’s doing everything possible to keep the students safe.