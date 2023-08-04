PUNXSUTAWNEY — Kids and adults alike can take to the greens on Sunday to raise money to assist with tuition at Saints Cosmas and Damian School.
SS.C.D. is holding the fourth annual Fun-raising Scramble and the 2023 Junior Golf Driving and Putting Competition at the Punxsutawney Country Club tomorrow.
The Fun-raising Scramble requires a donation of $125 or $500 per teams of four, and includes a lunch voucher at the Lawn Festival between 11 a.m. and noon, as well as cart rental. Registration is at the country club between noon and 1 p.m., with tee-off immediately following. A full 18 holes of golf will conclude with dinner at the country club. Those who are only interested in attending dinner can do so for a $25 donation.
The day will feature prizes, drawings, small games of chance, a 50/50, mulligans and more.
The same day, the Junior Golf competition will take place between 9 and 10:30 a.m. There are two age categories: 5-8 and 9-12. Prizes will be awarded for boys and girls. The cost is $10 per contestant.
Registration for both events is available online at sscdschool.com. Hold the cursor over “Our School” and click “Event Info” on the drop-down menu that appears.