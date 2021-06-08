WINSLOW TWP. — The forecast for Tuesday evening wasn’t promising for an outdoor commencement program.
But Mother Nature smiled upon the 85 graduating members of the Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational-Technical School (Jeff Tech) Class of 2021, and their outdoor ceremony carried on before a very large crowd of family members and friends outside the school in Winslow Township.
The school, which welcomes members from the four sending districts of Punxsutawney, Brookville, DuBois and Brockway, honored the students from 14 different programs who had completed their coursework to earn the right to walk across the stage and receive their certifications.