PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsy residents got a chance to check out some cool cars on Tuesday in Barclay Square as racers for Summit Racing Autocross Week, presented by UMI Performance, made a stop in Punxsutawney.
According to Autocross Week.com, Autocross Week is a weeklong event that includes autocross racing at three midwest facilities over four days. All of the registered vehicles must be driven on public roads between each event, which makes for an interesting display of power vs. reliability. The event includes seven different competition classes with a variety of vehicles and horsepower on display.
“The event is traveling autocross tour, and autocross is poor man’s racing. The event is sponsored by Summit Racing. We started this morning at Pittsburgh International Raceway in Ellwood City. We have to drive the car we are racing; we can’t have a chase vehicle. They allow a 4x8 foot trailer, but everything you’re bringing with you has to be in your car. We have to drive to the next event and there is a stop between each event. This is day one, and this is our first stop. These stops are just to make things interesting and have people look at the cars. We have to stop here and get pictures to qualify. You might win the races, but if you don’t make the stops, you don’t qualify,” Marc Howell, one of the racers, said.