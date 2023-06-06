Autocross Week in Punxsy

Marc Howell, Mayor Richard Alexander and David Howell pose in front of David Howell’s first-generation 1966 Dodge Charger.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsy residents got a chance to check out some cool cars on Tuesday in Barclay Square as racers for Summit Racing Autocross Week, presented by UMI Performance, made a stop in Punxsutawney.

According to Autocross Week.com, Autocross Week is a weeklong event that includes autocross racing at three midwest facilities over four days. All of the registered vehicles must be driven on public roads between each event, which makes for an interesting display of power vs. reliability. The event includes seven different competition classes with a variety of vehicles and horsepower on display.

Tags

Recommended for you