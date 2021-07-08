ROSE TWP. — A Summerville woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash late last week in Jefferson County.
Kimberly A. Freeman, 58, was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville by Jefferson County EMS with a suspected minor injury, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
Freeman’s 2016 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling south on Route 28 in Rose Township around 12:22 p.m. on July 2.
Troopers said she was attempting to negotiate a right curve on a downhill level service when her car struck a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic from behind operated by Luann Harriger, 60, of Hawthorn, at the intersection of Route 28 and Coder Road.