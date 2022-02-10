SUMMERVILLE — A Summerville man was killed in a shootout with Clarion-based Pennsylvania State Police Tuesday evening, according to a report released by the Clarion barracks this week.
Police said they were dispatched to 528 Lenwood Road, Summerville, to
check the welfare of 34-year-old Corey Rominski, who earlier in the day had made statements to a friend indicating he was depressed and in possession of a shotgun. Afterward, Rominski reportedly returned to his residence and barricaded himself inside.
Police said Rominski fired several rounds from the shotgun as they established a perimeter. They called the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team to the scene to surround the residence. Negotiators attempted to make contact with Rominski, with negative results.
According to police, Rominski then exited the residence through the back door and fired at them with an “assault-style rifle.” Police returned fire and shot Rominski.