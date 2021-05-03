SUMMERVILLE — A Summerville man is facing charges after threatening bodily harm on a firefighter at a crash scene in Jefferson County.
Kenneth Peace, 46, became upset with firefighters who were attending to a serious traffic crash around 6:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Creek Street and Route 28 in Summerville borough, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
Peace attempted to drive onto the closed road in his 2019 Ford F-150 and engaged in a verbal altercation with one of the firefighters.