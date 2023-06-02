Pool opening 2023

It’s been a fantastic opening week for the George C. Brown Community Pool, as the weather couldn’t have been better. Here are some of the swimmers who had fun in the pool on Friday: (from left) Tristen Painter, Caisen Barnoff, Hope Miller and Annabelle Roth.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — School is out for the summer, which means the George C. Brown Community Pool opened for business on Memorial Day, and it’s been a busy place since then.

Frank and Kim Wittenburg are the managers for the 2023 swimming season.

Tags

Recommended for you