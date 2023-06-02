PUNXSUTAWNEY — School is out for the summer, which means the George C. Brown Community Pool opened for business on Memorial Day, and it’s been a busy place since then.
Frank and Kim Wittenburg are the managers for the 2023 swimming season.
Frank said they’ve been extremely blessed to have the fantastic weather for this first week.
“Today (Friday) was the largest crowd we’ve had so far this week, as 113 people came through the gate,” he said. “We started the week with 51 people, 71, 84 and today with 113.”
Frank said something new this year is that they rent chairs out for $2 a day that were donated to them.
“I know people are still upset about the season passes. The pool runs at about $1,000 per day; we can’t offer any discount,” Frank said, adding that they are still the cheapest pool around, $5 for an individual where many others are about $10.
“So we’re very affordable; for an individual, it’s $5, and it’s $8 for a mother, father and up to three children,” Frank said. “We want more families down here; we’re trying to make it more family oriented. We have IUP students that come in here; we have six to seven who come in to swim everyday.”
