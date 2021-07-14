Easy care raspberries are high in fiber and Vitamin C, making them a healthy snack as well as delicious in jams, jellies, and desserts. Enjoy the best flavor and reduce pest problems with proper harvesting and summer care.
Pick raspberries when the fruit is firm but soft, deeply colored, and easily slides off the hard core. Check your raspberry patch and harvest every few days to avoid overripe fruit that attracts picnic beetles and other pests. Consider wearing long pants and a long sleeve shirt for protection against the thorns and mosquitoes.
Place berries in shallow containers when harvesting and storing to avoid crushing the delicate fruit. Chill any uneaten berries within two hours of harvesting to preserve the freshness and flavor. Wait to wash berries until right before use to further lengthen their storage life.
Once the summer harvest is complete, it is time to do a bit of pruning. Remove the canes that bore the summer fruit back to ground level. These canes will not form fruit in future years. Removing them now gives new canes room to grow and reduces the risk of disease.