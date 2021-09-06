DUBOIS — The Clear-field-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team will host its annual 2021 Walk for Suicide Prevention and Awareness at noon Sunday at the DuBois City Park.
Team coordinator Mary Brown said late registrations will be accepted after the park opens at noon. A program will be held at 1 p.m. featuring speakers that will relate their experiences. She said the program will feature a basket raffle and a live DJ playing music throughout the event. Brown said there will be a support group present and materials available for those who have lost someone to suicide.
“It’s a good time for those who have been affected by suicide to come together and meet other individuals who have experienced the same kind of tragedies in their lives. We are hoping to get anywhere between 300 and 400 people, which is our usual,” Brown said. “We would to see a great turnout this year. Our program was all virtual last year, but it wasn’t the same.”