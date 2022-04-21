HENDERSON TWP. — Stump Creek man was arrested for assault after police responded to a report of a domestic altercation on 4th Street Wednesday.
State police from the Punxsutawney barracks were dispatched to the scene shortly after midnight, according to documents filed at District Judge David Inzana’s office in Reynoldsville.
Upon arrival, the victim was observed to have minor injuries on the neck and face. She told police the suspect had slapped her, grabbed her by the hair, pushed her to the floor and began to “bounce her head off an adjacent bag of trash,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. He then allegedly grabbed her by the throat and restricted her breathing.
The arrestee claimed that the victim had thrown items at him in past
dispute, and told police he had grabbed her by the hair and shoulder and pushed her to the ground in self-defense. However, he said no items had been thrown during the incident in question, and he was not observed to have any physical injuries.