Student leader presents at PAHS in-service

PUNXSUTAWNEY — On the last day of in-service at Punxsutawney Area High School, senior Kylee Smith gave a presentation to the faculty, staff, and administration about the school’s Lighthouse Team, followed by a question-and-answer session.
The Lighthouse Team gets its name from Franklin Covey’s “Leader in Me” Program. The Lighthouse Team, which is composed of eight faculty members and 16 students, aims to improve the culture and climate within the school by promoting Covey’s “7 Habits of Highly Effective People”.