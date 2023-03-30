Jeff Tech art students

Halee-Jeanne Postlewait, Brookville; Emma Orris, Brookville; and Kelsey Dixon, DuBois, presented some of their artwork at a recent Jeff Tech Joint Operating Committee meeting.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

WINSLOW TWP. — Jeff Tech art students showed off some of their artistic talent at the Jeff Tech Joint Operating Committee meeting this week.

All of the artwork was displayed on wire board for the JOC to see.

