ST. MARYS — For 150 years, Straub Brewery has been a staple in St. Marys, and the state in general, for their homemade brews and small-town family attitude.
CEO and family member Bill Brock gave a bit of the history of Straub Brewery and its founder, Peter Straub.
“There has been brewing going since before 1872. We are marking this as our 150th anniversary because in 1872, my great-great-grandfather Peter Straub had immigrated here from Germany after working as a cooper and honing his skills in France and Switzerland. In 1872, he started brewing for Francis Sorg, the original owner of this brewery. He went on to marry Sorg’s daughter and took over ownership in 1878,” Brock said. “He was around until 1913, when five of his sons took over, including my great-grandfather. They went pretty strong until prohibition hit, when everything just shut down.”
He said the family survived by adapting to the times.
“Prohibition was really hard for us, because it’s in your blood. Imagine the government passing a constitutional amendment saying that you can’t do what you are born to do. They survived, though. They had other businesses and they helped out the community. They bought and sold houses, they had a farm, and made ice cream,” Brock said.
He said the business has been in the family for all of this time.