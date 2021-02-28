PUNXSUTAWNEY — Logan Storms, the son of Timothy and Angela Storms of Punxsutawney, is the Rotary Club’s boy of the month for February.
Storms is an honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$13.50
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 2 Months
|$26.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$39.75
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$79.50
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$145.75
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
Cloudy with rain and snow this morning. Becoming partly cloudy and windy this afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Some clouds. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 1, 2021 @ 6:56 am
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Logan Storms, the son of Timothy and Angela Storms of Punxsutawney, is the Rotary Club’s boy of the month for February.
Storms is an honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.