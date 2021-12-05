Steelers turn away Ravens 20-19 after failed 2-point attempt

PITTSBURGH (AP) — If the end is near for Ben Roethlisberger, he's not telling. Not publicly anyway. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback insists he won't make a final decision about his future until January at the earliest.
Until then, he is intent on savoring each moment as it comes. Moments like the giddy postgame locker room on Sunday night inside Heinz Field, when a surprised Roethlisberger received the game ball following the 39th fourth-quarter comeback of his career, a 20-19 victory over Baltimore that will be remembered for Roethlisberger's vintage second-half play and a gutsy — if ultimately fruitless — decision by Ravens coach John Harbaugh to go for the win in regulation.
“You should always try to savor moments like this,” Roethlisberger said after throwing for 236 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns to Diontae Johnson. “I try and reiterate that to guys. Whether you’re in your first year or your fifth year, your 20th year, you should always appreciate this moment.”