Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto incident

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins was killed in a traffic incident early Saturday morning.

 File photo by Alan Freed/The Punxsutawney Spirit

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins was working on a second chapter for his young NFL career. The 24-year-old quarterback was spending time with some teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers, getting ready to compete for a starting job.

That's when his life was cut short.

Haskins was killed

early Saturday morning when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a South

Florida highway. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tags

Recommended for you