Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto incident

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins was working on a second chapter for his young NFL career. The 24-year-old quarterback was spending time with some teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers, getting ready to compete for a starting job.
That's when his life was cut short.
Haskins was killed
early Saturday morning when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a South
Florida highway. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.