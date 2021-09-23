Steelers OC Matt Canada: 'I need to do better'

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada appreciates his players — from longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to second-year guard Kevin Dotson — taking the onus for a sluggish start.

 Alan Freed

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada appreciates his players — from longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to second-year guard Kevin Dotson — taking the onus for a sluggish start.

The first-year play-caller also thinks it's perhaps a bit misguided. Canada knows he was promoted in January to help create a system that would not force the Steelers to rely so heavily on the now 39-year-old Roethlisberger.

So far, it hasn't happened. The running game is last in the NFL and the line featuring three entirely new players is struggling to keep Roethlisberger upright.

Tags

Recommended for you