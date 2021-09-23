Steelers OC Matt Canada: 'I need to do better'

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada appreciates his players — from longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to second-year guard Kevin Dotson — taking the onus for a sluggish start.
The first-year play-caller also thinks it's perhaps a bit misguided. Canada knows he was promoted in January to help create a system that would not force the Steelers to rely so heavily on the now 39-year-old Roethlisberger.
So far, it hasn't happened. The running game is last in the NFL and the line featuring three entirely new players is struggling to keep Roethlisberger upright.