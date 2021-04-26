YOUNG TWP. — St. Anthony Church of Padua will no longer be an official parish church and the Diocese of Erie will sell the building for “profane but not sordid use.”
Msgr. Joseph Riccardo, pastor of Ss. Cosmas and Damian Parish in Punxsutawney, announced Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, bishop of Erie, made the decision after consultation with the presbyteral council.
The decree was shared with parishioners at Ss. Cosmas and Damian Saturday and will take effect May 3. The church is located at 1 Walston Place in Walston.