With less than a week to go before Pennsylvania’s mask mandate is lifted on Monday, the state is too far away to reach its vaccination goal by that same date.
Alison Beam, acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, announced in a release May 27 that the mandate would expire on June 28, or when 70 percent of adults in the state were fully vaccinated, whichever came first. Ultimately, the former will win that race.
According to the most recent data, published Tuesday by the Department of Health, only 59 percent of adult Pennsylvanians (age 18 and older) are fully vaccinated.
A slightly higher number, 61.9 percent, of the entire population — including children ages 12 and older, who have been cleared for vaccination — have received the first of a two-dose series for partial protection from COVID-19.