On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 report included some good news, as the state announced that 48.5 percent of its population has now received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Based on data from the Centers for Disease Control, that percentage puts Pennsylvania 10th among the 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population and fifth among states for total doses administered. Pennsylvania’s population is approximately 12.8 million.
Vaccine providers, the state said, had administered 8,330,129 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, with 3,349,820 people being fully vaccinated. It also reported a seven-day moving average of more than 93,200 people per day receiving vaccinations. An additional 1,907,763 people are partially vaccinated, and 5,257,583 people have received at least their first dose.